Watch: Torrent of Rubber Duckies Gets Dumped Into Chicago River

Thousands of people lined the Chicago River yesterday to watch thousands of tiny rubber ducks get dumped into the water and float their way toward a worthwhile charity.

The city’s annual Duck Derby launched 100,000 rubber ducks that could be adopted for $5 each, with proceeds benefiting the Special Olympics Illinois and its thousands of athletes.

The state organization said in a statement that fundraisers keep opportunities alive for children and adults with disabilities.

They "continue to provide year-round opportunities in competitive sports, health education, leadership and personal development to more than 21,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities across the state," the organization said.

In all, more than 55,000 Special Olympians benefited from the fundraiser. That includes training and competition.

The 2023 Duck Ambassador was a guy named Josh, who has won gold and bronze medals in gymnastics.

The ducks were dropped into the river at Columbus Drive and they then “raced” toward Michigan Avenue.

Those who had a numbered duck to cross the finish line early could win anything from a new car to lifetime passes at a local amusement park.

Early tallies indicate the Duck Derby in 2023 has already cleared $420,000 for the Special Olympics.