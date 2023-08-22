Watch: TikTok DJ Goes Viral for Bad Mixing — But Is It on Purpose?

A self-aware DJ has accrued millions of views on TikTok for her terrible song remixes, mashing together hip-hop, rock, and orchestral music with wild abandon and adding in seemingly random sound effects, including sirens and fire alarms.
DJ Mandy rarely breaks character, staring intently into her computer screen and nodding her head to the music throughout her strange arrangements. She also offers her services to fans who admire her work: "Dm for booking," she wrote in the comments section of one video.
Take, for example, a minute-long composition that combines a Kid Cudi song with a choral arrangement of the Star Spangled Banner, which Mandy quickly speeds up until the singers sound like chipmunks. That mix then quickly jumps to a sped-up version of Smash Mouth's 1999 hit single "All-Star" before returning again to the "Star Spangled Banner."
Jade Gomez, a writer at Complex, shared a video of Mandy blending Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Act Up" by hip-hop duo City Girls, noting that Mandy had to move off-camera at one point to laugh.
Some commenters have asked Mandy to add her unorthodox mixes to Spotify so they can stream them at leisure. Others tell her she is simply "ahead of your time" and that listeners will one day understand her true genius.
After Mandy asked for feedback from her fans, several DJs, apparently unaware that the videos are a bit, offered their genuine advice.
"From a fellow DJ. Too many effects. Way too many," one user wrote. "I know when you first learn u [wanna] use em' all lol but just throw in a few."
DJ Mandy responded with a frenetic Drake remix complete with constant speed changes, horns, and a sample of someone yelling "Let's go!"
