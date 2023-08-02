WATCH: Out-of-Shape Runner Accused of Nepotism After Recording ‘Slowest-Ever’ Time at 100m Event: ‘It’s Truly Shocking’ - The Messenger
WATCH: Out-of-Shape Runner Accused of Nepotism After Recording ‘Slowest-Ever’ Time at 100m Event: ‘It’s Truly Shocking’

Somali citizens have speculated that the sprinter was only running because she's related to a high-ranking Somali official

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
International sports officials are investigating why an "untrained," out-of-shape sprinter was picked to represent Somalia at a prestigious international sporting competition for university athletes after the runner took an abysmal 21.81 seconds to complete a 100-meter event, Somali outlet Hiiraan Online reported.

Nasra Ali Abukar, who performed in the FISU 2023 World University Games held in Chengdu, China, earned the dubious "record for the slowest finish" by any woman representing the country.

Somali citizens have speculated that the 20-year-old was only chosen to compete because she is a family member of Khadija Aden Dahir, who holds a leadership position in the Somali Athletics Federation. Dahir reportedly praised Abukar at a Mogadishu send-off ceremony, saying the young student had trained hard in preparation for the race.

Nasra Ali Abukar, who performed in the FISU 2023 World University Games held in Chengdu, China, earned the dubious "record for the slowest finish" by any woman representing the country.CCTV / Twitter
Twitter user Elham Garaad, who shared Chinese TV footage of the run in a now-viral tweet, claimed that Abukar's nomination as the representative for Somalia revealed the country's corruption.

"It's disheartening to witness such an incompetent government," she wrote. "How could they select an untrained girl to represent Somalia in running? It's truly shocking and reflects poorly on our country internationally."

In order to qualify for the U.S. Olympic 100M team, a runner must finish the distance in 11.15 seconds — more than 10 seconds faster than Abukar's finishing time.

Abukar struggled to keep up during the race and quickly trailed behind the other competitors. By the time she crossed the finish line, her fellow racers had already begun their post-race stretches.

The country's Ministry of Youth and Sports vowed to look into how Abukar was picked for the biennial event.

