Watch: Single Dad Dresses as Mom so His Daughter Doesn’t Have to Attend Mother’s Day Event Alone
The father later shared the moment in a heartwarming TikTok video, which has so far racked up more than 377k views
A single dad in Thailand has gone viral after he showed up to a Mother's Day celebration dressed as a woman so that his daughter wouldn't have to spend the day alone, Singapore's Mothership reports.
Joe Lookphonbodee donned a flowing wig and checkered dress to sit alongside his adopted daughter, third-grade student Nong Cream. As is customary, Cream bowed and handed him jasmine flowers before the pair embraced in a tight hug.
Lookphonbodee later shared the moment in a heartwarming TikTok video, captioned with the phrase: "Mother, I can be for you, hahaha." The clip has so far racked up more than 377,000 views.
Lookphonbodee, 48, is a P.E. and health education teacher at Cream's school.
In an interview with Bangkok Biz News, Cream said she wasn't at all embarrassed by the gesture and would welcome her father dressing up again in the future.
"This year's Mother's Day, I want to say I love my father," she told the outlet. "Thank you, Father, for raising me and making me happy. This life doesn't feel like it lacks anything."
In Thailand, Mother's Day is held on August 12.
