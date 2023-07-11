Watch: Shark Attacks Seal on Nantucket After Beaches Closed to Swimmers - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Watch: Shark Attacks Seal on Nantucket After Beaches Closed to Swimmers

Nick Gault shot the footage from a boat just off of Nantucket Island

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

New video out of Nantucket, Massachusetts, shows a shark (and some seagulls on shore) making a meal out of either a harbor or gray seal.

Nick Gault shot the footage from a boat; it appears he piloted the vessel towards the attack specifically just to film.

In a series of four videos, Gault documented the vicious attack. Most of the real action happens towards the end.

great white shark
A Great White sharkGetty Images
Read More

The beginning of the video shows a severely wounded seal on the sandy shore, with the ocean waves rising up to lap away the animal's blood. It appears the seal was bitten on the head by the shark.

Hungry seagulls on the shore start to peck at the injured seal, causing it to recoil, in a fruitless effort to get away. He rolls towards the water, and the birds persist with their stabbing beaks.

The video later shows part of the seal on the shore, being consumed by two seagulls. In the water, the shark enjoys the rest of the seal's carcass.

The shark is seen thrashing around in the water in the footage.

The clip comes amid a ban on swimming imposed by Nantucket officials. The island's Great Point is now off limits to swimmers, after several recent shark sightings.

It was unclear how recently the clip was filmed. It was first posted to social media Tuesday.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.