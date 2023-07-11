Watch: Shark Attacks Seal on Nantucket After Beaches Closed to Swimmers

New video out of Nantucket, Massachusetts, shows a shark (and some seagulls on shore) making a meal out of either a harbor or gray seal.

Nick Gault shot the footage from a boat; it appears he piloted the vessel towards the attack specifically just to film.

In a series of four videos, Gault documented the vicious attack. Most of the real action happens towards the end.

A Great White shark Getty Images

The beginning of the video shows a severely wounded seal on the sandy shore, with the ocean waves rising up to lap away the animal's blood. It appears the seal was bitten on the head by the shark.

Hungry seagulls on the shore start to peck at the injured seal, causing it to recoil, in a fruitless effort to get away. He rolls towards the water, and the birds persist with their stabbing beaks.

The video later shows part of the seal on the shore, being consumed by two seagulls. In the water, the shark enjoys the rest of the seal's carcass.

The shark is seen thrashing around in the water in the footage.

The clip comes amid a ban on swimming imposed by Nantucket officials. The island's Great Point is now off limits to swimmers, after several recent shark sightings.

It was unclear how recently the clip was filmed. It was first posted to social media Tuesday.