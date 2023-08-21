WATCH: Seven Injured After Pirate Attraction Collapses at German Theme Park

Seven people were injured after a pirate attraction collapsed at a German theme park.

Five performers and two guests were injured in the unexpected collapse on Aug. 14 at Europa-Park, USA Today reported.

Four of the performers were transported to a local hospital, but no major injuries were reported, according to CTV News.

The park said a pool cracked and diving platforms attached to it collapsed during a show, FOX 4 reported.

The cause of the incident is still unclear.

Europa-Park is Germany's largest theme park. It drew more than 6 million visitors last year.

The park had a large fire prompting an evacuation in June, the Associated Press reported. Two firefighters were slightly injured but no guests were harmed in that incident.