WATCH: Reporter Proposes to Tennessee News Anchor While Cameras Roll

“I am so excited for our future together,” the anchor said

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
JWPlayer

A news anchor in Tennessee received a surprise proposal from her college while she was in the newsroom studio over the weekend, and cameras caught the romantic moment on video.

Chattanooga Local News 3’s Evening Weekend Anchor Cornelia Nicholson was recording what she thought was promotional material for her station when reporter Riley Nagel popped the question, according to their employer.

The two reportedly met while working at another news station in Billings, Montana. Nagel apparently worked with his news team to set up the surprise, having Nicholson read a prepared script off the teleprompter and then appearing with flowers and the all-important engagement ring.

@ceraynicholson Still at a loss for words😭💍 @Riley Nagel hid this so well. I am so excited for our future together #shesafiance #proposalvideo #engagement #news #chattanooga #localnews #love #wedding #surpriseproposal ♬ original sound - Ceray Nicholson

“Coming up right now we have the story… of two young journalists who just so happened to find love in the same industry,” Nicholson says to the camera between surprised laughs as she begins to realize what’s happening. “Local 3’s Riley Nagel joins us in the studio with… a special report?”

“That is right, Cornelia!” Nagel says as he enters the studio and walks into the frame. “I do have a very special report. For people at home who maybe don’t know, Cornelia and I met in the news back in Montana at our news station almost four years ago.”

“When I first met you, I was very drawn to you,” Nagel tells Nicholson. “You have such an amazing personality and you’re so bright… you always light up the room when you come in and make everyone laugh and you’re incredibly talented, especially in the news. I think anyone who watches you knows that.”

Nagel also tells Nicholson that she is the main reason he has stayed in the news industry and he felt it “would be fitting” to “ask this question” in the newsroom studio since they both met each other through working in the news industry.

Nagel then pops the question while Nicholson tells him that she’s going to cry. Nicholson nods her head yes to his proposal and holds out her hand and Nagel then slips the ring on, despite admitting that he is shaking in the moment. They both tell each other that they love one another and then kiss in a beautiful moment.

Sharing the moment on her social media, Nicholson said that she was “still at a loss for words” and that Nagel “hid” the proposal “so well.”

“I am so excited for our future together,” Nicholson wrote as the caption of her TikTok video of the proposal.

“All of us at Local 3 News wish the newly-engaged couple the very best!” the news station wrote in an article sharing the romantic moment between their two employees.

