Watch: Rare Fire Tornado Seen During Canadian Wildfires - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Watch: Rare Fire Tornado Seen During Canadian Wildfires

The rotating column of gas and fire is an 'incredibly rare phenomenon,' officials said

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

As wildfires continue to burn across Canada, a rare fire tornado developed on the shore of a lake.

British Columbia Wildfire Service posted a video of the unusual event on X, formerly known as Twitter. Overnight ground crews responding to the fire captured the video on Aug. 17. According to the service, the tornado developed due to a passing cold front in the Gun Lake area in the Bendor Range Complex near Lillooet.

Fire Tornado
Fire Tornado BC Wildfire Service/X

The Bendor Range Complex has several active fires and the wildlife service said the cold front passed through between 3 and 6 a.m. on Aug. 17. A combination of the cold front, a reduced dew point, and strong winds from the southwest bolstering the fire’s flames led to both a higher intensity fire and formation of a “fire whirl,” also called a fire tornado.

“Another important factor in the formation of whirls is adequate vorticity, a measure of the atmosphere’s tendency to spin or rotate,” BC Wildfire Service said. “Complex terrain, downslope winds, and the passing cold front provided the necessary conditions for the formation of this fire whirl over Gun Lake.”

According to the BC Wildfire Service, fire whirls are “an incredibly rare phenomenon.”

Read More

“These unique conditions and extreme fire behavior are not experienced on the majority of fires in B.C.,” the service said in the post.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.