WATCH: Police Ticket 3-Year-Old Girl for Being Too Cute
The Georgia officer wrote up the citation after realizing he didn't have any stickers to give the girl
A 3-year-old girl in Georgia got a rare citation from a police officer after she gave him a water bottle on a hot day.
Cobb County Police Officer Tyler Selvia, strapped for a sticker to show his appreciation for the cold drink, instead, jokingly, wrote the girl a ticket for "being too cute and having the bluest eyes I've seen all day."
Selvia's department recently shared a video on YouTube from his body camera that captured the July 26 interaction between the officer and the unidentified girl in Kennesaw.
Selvia was in the neighborhood as Cobb County officers responded to a call to assist Kennesaw police, officials said.
"I don't have any stickers, but here's what I'm going to do," Selvia can be heard saying in the video. "I am going to write her a ticket."
"Oh no!" a man seen holding the girl says with a smile.
As Selvia takes out his pad to write up the citation, the girl is clearly still keeping the officer's best interests in mind: She asks him if she kept the cap on the water bottle she handed to him.
- Chicago Man Shoots, Kills 8-Year-Old Girl in Park For ‘Being Too Loud’: Witness
- 11-Year-Old Girl Struggles to Walk After Being Doused in Acid by 12-Year-Old Girl
- 3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From Chicago Apartment Building
- Stranger Donates Taylor Swift Tickets after 13-Year-Old Leukemia Patient Gets Scammed
- SpaceX’s 14-Year-Old Engineer Kicked Off LinkedIn for Being Too Young
- Mom of Girl Who Stabbed to Death 9-Year-Old Brother Blames ADHD Medication
Eventually, Selvia hands her a ticket as the other man chuckles.
"You keep that forever," Selvia says, laughing.
Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer, who was promoted to lead the department last year, recently told WXIA he has tried to increase communication and trust between the department and the local community, especially as tensions between law enforcement and the public have flared around the country in recent years.
"The outcry against police, even though I believe it's not prominent, is loud," he told the outlet.
"When the police get in a police car with the badge and the gun, they're doing it because of a care and concern for justice and good and to protect people. If I can't link that back to the people that we protect, then I'll never have trust."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews
- Father Whose Son Was Killed by ‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Doesn’t Want Her Sentenced to LifeNews
- At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Russian Missile Strike in UkraineNews
- China’s Fertility Rate Continues Decline, Threatening to Extend Economic StagnationNews
- Rare Rhode Island Tornado Lifts Moving Car 10 Feet Off the Highway: ‘Caught in the Funnel’News
- This Potato Chip and Hot Honey-Topped Treat is a Delicious Way to Celebrate National Potato Chip DayNews