WATCH: Police Ticket 3-Year-Old Girl for Being Too Cute

A 3-year-old girl in Georgia got a rare citation from a police officer after she gave him a water bottle on a hot day.

Cobb County Police Officer Tyler Selvia, strapped for a sticker to show his appreciation for the cold drink, instead, jokingly, wrote the girl a ticket for "being too cute and having the bluest eyes I've seen all day."

Selvia's department recently shared a video on YouTube from his body camera that captured the July 26 interaction between the officer and the unidentified girl in Kennesaw.

Selvia was in the neighborhood as Cobb County officers responded to a call to assist Kennesaw police, officials said.

"I don't have any stickers, but here's what I'm going to do," Selvia can be heard saying in the video. "I am going to write her a ticket."

"Oh no!" a man seen holding the girl says with a smile.

As Selvia takes out his pad to write up the citation, the girl is clearly still keeping the officer's best interests in mind: She asks him if she kept the cap on the water bottle she handed to him.

Eventually, Selvia hands her a ticket as the other man chuckles.

"You keep that forever," Selvia says, laughing.

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer, who was promoted to lead the department last year, recently told WXIA he has tried to increase communication and trust between the department and the local community, especially as tensions between law enforcement and the public have flared around the country in recent years.

A little girl in Georgia was recently ticketed by police for "being too cute." Cobb County Police Department/Youtube

"The outcry against police, even though I believe it's not prominent, is loud," he told the outlet.

"When the police get in a police car with the badge and the gun, they're doing it because of a care and concern for justice and good and to protect people. If I can't link that back to the people that we protect, then I'll never have trust."