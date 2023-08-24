Watch: Police Perplexed as Robbery Suspect Guzzles Gasoline During Arrest - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Watch: Police Perplexed as Robbery Suspect Guzzles Gasoline During Arrest

'What the...' one confused officer said as the suspect lifted the nozzle to his mouth

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A man being arrested for burglary reportedly began chugging gasoline after police found him in a homeowner’s vehicle last week.Seattle Police Department

Body camera footage captured a man appearing to drink from a red tub of gasoline as Seattle police ordered him to put his hands up during a recent arrest.

A 17-year-old girl reportedly called 911 Friday morning claiming that a man wielding a wooden stick had broken into her family's home, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department.

Police breached the front door of the home and swept each room until they came upon the 40-year-old suspect, who was sitting in the front seat of the homeowner's car with a hammer and gas can on his lap.

They repeatedly ordered him to exit the car. Instead, he inserted the tube of the gas canister into his mouth and began drinking from it, then wiped his mouth.

As officers approached the driver's side window, the suspect continued funneling gasoline into his mouth.

"What the..." one confused officer could be heard saying.

The officers broke the driver's side window and pulled the man to the ground.

He was treated by Seattle Fire and later taken to King County Jail on residential burglary charges.

The 17-year-old was found safe on the second floor of the home and sustained no injuries.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.