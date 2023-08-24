Watch: Police Perplexed as Robbery Suspect Guzzles Gasoline During Arrest

Body camera footage captured a man appearing to drink from a red tub of gasoline as Seattle police ordered him to put his hands up during a recent arrest.



A 17-year-old girl reportedly called 911 Friday morning claiming that a man wielding a wooden stick had broken into her family's home, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department.



Police breached the front door of the home and swept each room until they came upon the 40-year-old suspect, who was sitting in the front seat of the homeowner's car with a hammer and gas can on his lap.

They repeatedly ordered him to exit the car. Instead, he inserted the tube of the gas canister into his mouth and began drinking from it, then wiped his mouth.



As officers approached the driver's side window, the suspect continued funneling gasoline into his mouth.



"What the..." one confused officer could be heard saying.



The officers broke the driver's side window and pulled the man to the ground.



He was treated by Seattle Fire and later taken to King County Jail on residential burglary charges.



The 17-year-old was found safe on the second floor of the home and sustained no injuries.