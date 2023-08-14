WATCH: Police Help Raccoon Get Out of Jar Jam

A raccoon who was in a bit of a pickle got some much-needed help from police officers in Ohio.

The small nocturnal critter was scurrying around a gas station parking lot with a jar stuck on its head when two officers from the Perkins Township Police Department spotted him while filling up their vehicle.

In body camera video footage posted on Facebook, the raccoon can be seen wandering near the police cruiser early on Aug. 8 when one of the officers is able to catch up with him.

Quietly, the officer, identified on Facebook as Officer McDermott, bends down as the raccoon comes to a halt.

"It's OK buddy," McDermott can be heard saying.

As McDermott tries to remove the jar, the raccoon's little paws try again, in vain, to pull free from the container.

"We're going to help you body – hold on!" the officer says. "It's OK, boy!"

Then, with a swift twist of McDermott's hand, the jar pops off the raccoon's head. The animal can be seen quickly running into a wooded area adjacent the parking lot soon after.

"It’s often asked what is a typical day in law enforcement, and here’s proof that there is no typical day," the police department wrote in a Facebook post sharing the clip.

"Great job to Officer McDermott and helping one of our “residents!”

Famously fond of trash, raccoons tend to find their way to garbage.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, to discourage raccoons from breaking into trash cans, it helps to secure lids with bungee cords or weights and to keep cans inside a garage or shed.

Cans should be placed on the curb on the day of trash pick-up rather than the night before, the society says.