WATCH: Police Help Raccoon Get Out of Jar Jam - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

WATCH: Police Help Raccoon Get Out of Jar Jam

Body camera footage shows the small critter getting a hand from police at an Ohio gas station

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A raccoon got into a sticky situation when it got its head stuck in a jar. Perkins Township Police Department/Facebook

A raccoon who was in a bit of a pickle got some much-needed help from police officers in Ohio.

The small nocturnal critter was scurrying around a gas station parking lot with a jar stuck on its head when two officers from the Perkins Township Police Department spotted him while filling up their vehicle.

In body camera video footage posted on Facebook, the raccoon can be seen wandering near the police cruiser early on Aug. 8 when one of the officers is able to catch up with him.

Read More

Quietly, the officer, identified on Facebook as Officer McDermott, bends down as the raccoon comes to a halt.

"It's OK buddy," McDermott can be heard saying.

As McDermott tries to remove the jar, the raccoon's little paws try again, in vain, to pull free from the container.

"We're going to help you body – hold on!" the officer says. "It's OK, boy!"

Then, with a swift twist of McDermott's hand, the jar pops off the raccoon's head. The animal can be seen quickly running into a wooded area adjacent the parking lot soon after.

"It’s often asked what is a typical day in law enforcement, and here’s proof that there is no typical day," the police department wrote in a Facebook post sharing the clip.

"Great job to Officer McDermott and helping one of our “residents!”

Famously fond of trash, raccoons tend to find their way to garbage.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, to discourage raccoons from breaking into trash cans, it helps to secure lids with bungee cords or weights and to keep cans inside a garage or shed.

Cans should be placed on the curb on the day of trash pick-up rather than the night before, the society says.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.