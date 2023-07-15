Pink Dolphin Captured on Video in Louisiana
'I feel like I saw Bigfoot,' said Thurman Gustin
A Texas man took his girlfriend on a fishing trip to Louisiana and saw something in the water that made him do a double take. Thurman Gustin thought he saw a dolphin, but it didn’t quite look normal.
Then Gustin saw it again.
It was a pink dolphin swimming in the waters of West Cove, which is part of Calcasieu Lake, about 45 minutes south of Lake Charles.
“I caught something out of the corner of my eye that I knew shouldn't be, which was a dolphin not the right color,” Gustin told KHOU.
- Scorching Texas Heat Has Dolphins Turning Pink, Researchers Say
- Rare Pink Fairy Armadillo Captured on Video in Argentina
- Video Shows Great White Shark Attacking Dolphin off Popular Beach
- Pink Shares Video of Cloud Heart Forming in Sky When She Dedicated Song to Late Father
- Dolphins Displaced by Hurricane Ida Rescued After 2 Years in Pond
The couple both grabbed their cell phones in hopes of capturing the dolphin on video — if it ever made another appearance.
“And then it just came up pretty close to us and we got the video,” Gustin said. “We're just so blessed, you know, just to see this. It's just an amazing creature.”
Check out the video he uploaded to YouTube and shared with a fishermen’s group in Galveston:
Gustin, who began fishing as a young boy with his dad as soon he was strong enough to hold a fishing pole, said the dolphin sighting was a rarity he’ll never forget.
“Amazing,” he said. “Just to get to see [it]. I feel like I saw Bigfoot.”
The sighting was particularly special because of Gustin's memories of fishing with his dad, who died when he was 14.
He explained: "I always feel like I'm with my dad when I go fishing," or, apparently, spot a memorable dolphin.
Folks in that part of Southwest Louisiana have seen this dolphin before. They call it “Pinky.”
Pink dolphins are more commonly found in South American rivers and other fresh water areas, like the West Cove where Gustin captured “Pinky” on video.
Marine mammal biologist Dagmar Fertl told KHOU in 2017 that pink dolphins exist because they lack the pigment melanin, which provides color to features like hair, fur, skin and eye color.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews