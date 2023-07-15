Pink Dolphin Captured on Video in Louisiana

A Texas man took his girlfriend on a fishing trip to Louisiana and saw something in the water that made him do a double take. Thurman Gustin thought he saw a dolphin, but it didn’t quite look normal.

Then Gustin saw it again.

It was a pink dolphin swimming in the waters of West Cove, which is part of Calcasieu Lake, about 45 minutes south of Lake Charles.

“I caught something out of the corner of my eye that I knew shouldn't be, which was a dolphin not the right color,” Gustin told KHOU.

The couple both grabbed their cell phones in hopes of capturing the dolphin on video — if it ever made another appearance.

“And then it just came up pretty close to us and we got the video,” Gustin said. “We're just so blessed, you know, just to see this. It's just an amazing creature.”

Check out the video he uploaded to YouTube and shared with a fishermen’s group in Galveston:

Gustin, who began fishing as a young boy with his dad as soon he was strong enough to hold a fishing pole, said the dolphin sighting was a rarity he’ll never forget.

“Amazing,” he said. “Just to get to see [it]. I feel like I saw Bigfoot.”

The sighting was particularly special because of Gustin's memories of fishing with his dad, who died when he was 14.

He explained: "I always feel like I'm with my dad when I go fishing," or, apparently, spot a memorable dolphin.

Folks in that part of Southwest Louisiana have seen this dolphin before. They call it “Pinky.”

Pink dolphins are more commonly found in South American rivers and other fresh water areas, like the West Cove where Gustin captured “Pinky” on video.

Marine mammal biologist Dagmar Fertl told KHOU in 2017 that pink dolphins exist because they lack the pigment melanin, which provides color to features like hair, fur, skin and eye color.