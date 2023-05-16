The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    WATCH: Passengers Stuck at Top of Rollercoaster for 45 Minutes

    A TikTok video captured people waving from above.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Svetlana Grechkina/Wikimedia

    Thrill seekers at a Canadian amusement park were trapped on an inverted coaster for 45 minutes last week after it became stuck at the top of a lift hill, according to Canada's CP24.

    The incident took place at Canada's Wonderland, a theme park in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada. A TikTok video captured passengers waving at the camera with their legs dangling in the wind as park operators manually cranked the train up the lift.

    View post on TikTok

    Although the video said riders were stuck at the top for 25 minutes, news outlets, including CTV News, said that passengers waited for closer to 45 minutes before they could resume their ride.

    "The park's maintenance team inspected the ride, got the train moving and guests were unloaded safely by 5:15 pm," Communications Director Grace Peacock told CTV.

    Read More

    The ride, known as Flight Deck, simulates the movement of a fighter jet pilot by placing passengers in seats situated below the coaster's tracks. The 1995 coaster was previously named Top Gun before Paramount Parks sold the park to Cedar Fair in 2006. It "turns riders upside down five times" and allows passengers to experience weightlessness, according to the park website.

    There were no reported injuries, and the ride is now operating as usual.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.