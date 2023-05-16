Thrill seekers at a Canadian amusement park were trapped on an inverted coaster for 45 minutes last week after it became stuck at the top of a lift hill, according to Canada's CP24.

The incident took place at Canada's Wonderland, a theme park in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada. A TikTok video captured passengers waving at the camera with their legs dangling in the wind as park operators manually cranked the train up the lift.

Although the video said riders were stuck at the top for 25 minutes, news outlets, including CTV News, said that passengers waited for closer to 45 minutes before they could resume their ride.



"The park's maintenance team inspected the ride, got the train moving and guests were unloaded safely by 5:15 pm," Communications Director Grace Peacock told CTV.

The ride, known as Flight Deck, simulates the movement of a fighter jet pilot by placing passengers in seats situated below the coaster's tracks. The 1995 coaster was previously named Top Gun before Paramount Parks sold the park to Cedar Fair in 2006. It "turns riders upside down five times" and allows passengers to experience weightlessness, according to the park website.

There were no reported injuries, and the ride is now operating as usual.