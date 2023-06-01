Watch Paramore Perform ‘Misery Business’ with Lil Uzi Vert at Madison Square Garden

Paramore is currently in the throes of touring their latest album This Is Why, but they did something special Wednesday night for their second show at Madison Square Garden in New York. That's because the rock band brought out rapper Lil Uzi Vert to join them on their hit song, "Misery Business."

"We've been talking for a minute but this is the first time we've met in person," Paramore frontman Hayley Williams told Vert onstage. "I love you." She hugged the "Just Wanna Rock" rapper to the crowd's uproarious applause.

"You've said so many nice things about me. You're so sweet to me, and to Paramore," she added. "Can we do this bridge again together? Then we're going to melt their faces off."

The two then sang the song's iconic lyrics, "I watched his wildest dreams come true/not one of them involving you." At the dance break, Williams and Vert jumped and twirled as streamers erupted from the stage. The crowd went wild.

Vert is clearly a Paramore superfan. He told Complex last year that his dream collaboration would be "Hayley Williams from Paramore… there's no one better than Hayley Williams."

Vert also revealed he reached out to Paramore to collaborate years ago, but Williams turned it down.

"I remember, too, Uzi asking me to do some stuff with him," she told Zane Lowe three years ago. "I know that fans are going to be so pissed at me for saying this. But I literally wrote him back on Instagram and I was like, 'Buddy, I love you so much, but I don't want to be that famous.'"