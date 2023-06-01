The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Watch Paramore Perform ‘Misery Business’ with Lil Uzi Vert at Madison Square Garden

    Published |Updated
    Taylor Henderson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE MARCH 20: Hayley Williams performs onstage during the Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance) A Celebration Of Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness show at Bridgestone Arena on March 20, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK SEPTEMBER 23: Lil Uzi Vert performs during Rolling Loud NYC at Citi Field on September 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images) Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

    Paramore is currently in the throes of touring their latest album This Is Why, but they did something special Wednesday night for their second show at Madison Square Garden in New York. That's because the rock band brought out rapper Lil Uzi Vert to join them on their hit song, "Misery Business."

    "We've been talking for a minute but this is the first time we've met in person," Paramore frontman Hayley Williams told Vert onstage. "I love you." She hugged the "Just Wanna Rock" rapper to the crowd's uproarious applause.

    "You've said so many nice things about me. You're so sweet to me, and to Paramore," she added. "Can we do this bridge again together? Then we're going to melt their faces off."

    The two then sang the song's iconic lyrics, "I watched his wildest dreams come true/not one of them involving you." At the dance break, Williams and Vert jumped and twirled as streamers erupted from the stage. The crowd went wild.

    Read More

    Vert is clearly a Paramore superfan. He told Complex last year that his dream collaboration would be "Hayley Williams from Paramore… there's no one better than Hayley Williams."

    Vert also revealed he reached out to Paramore to collaborate years ago, but Williams turned it down.

    "I remember, too, Uzi asking me to do some stuff with him," she told Zane Lowe three years ago. "I know that fans are going to be so pissed at me for saying this. But I literally wrote him back on Instagram and I was like, 'Buddy, I love you so much, but I don't want to be that famous.'"

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.