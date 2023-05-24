WATCH: Orangutan Asks to See Kentucky Zoo Visitor’s Newborn Baby
The viral video clip shows Amber, an orangutan at the Louisville Zoo, tapping the glass of her enclosure, pointing to a woman's baby.
A tender moment was captured on video between a female orangutan and a visitor to the Louisville Zoo, who was carrying her newborn.
The viral video clip shows Amber, an orangutan at the Louisville Zoo, tapping the glass of her enclosure, gesturing towards a woman's baby.
"Oh, she wants the baby," the mother can be heard saying, as she starts lowering the child towards the glass.
- Endangered Orangutan Baby Born at Missouri Zoo — Just in Time for Mother’s Day
- It’s a Boy! Critically Endangered Sumatran Orangutan Born at California Zoo
- Baby Gorilla Bruno Is Helped to Feet by Mom in Tender Video
- Zoo Apologizes For Offending New Zealand With Treatment of National Bird
- Endangered Red Wolf Puppies Born at North Carolina Zoo
The curious primate locks eyes on the baby, and moves in to get a better look.
Other visitors witnessing the interaction were moved to "ooh" and "aww."
Amber then places her face up against the glass, coming eye to eye with the infant.
The baby's mother comments that the orangutan kissed the glass, but that is not evident from watching the clip.
Amber is 35. She's been in her enclosure in Louisville since 1996.
The zoo's website notes that Amber often taps on the glass to interact with visitors. She usually gestures toward their purses and backpacks, wanting to see what's inside.
This is not the first time Amber has wanted to get a better look at a human baby.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares NeighborsNews
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News