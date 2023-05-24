WATCH: Orangutan Asks to See Kentucky Zoo Visitor’s Newborn Baby

A tender moment was captured on video between a female orangutan and a visitor to the Louisville Zoo, who was carrying her newborn.

The viral video clip shows Amber, an orangutan at the Louisville Zoo, tapping the glass of her enclosure, gesturing towards a woman's baby.

Amber the orangutan

"Oh, she wants the baby," the mother can be heard saying, as she starts lowering the child towards the glass.

The curious primate locks eyes on the baby, and moves in to get a better look.

Other visitors witnessing the interaction were moved to "ooh" and "aww."

Amber then places her face up against the glass, coming eye to eye with the infant.

The baby's mother comments that the orangutan kissed the glass, but that is not evident from watching the clip.

Amber is 35. She's been in her enclosure in Louisville since 1996.

The zoo's website notes that Amber often taps on the glass to interact with visitors. She usually gestures toward their purses and backpacks, wanting to see what's inside.

This is not the first time Amber has wanted to get a better look at a human baby.