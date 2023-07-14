WATCH: North Korea Releases Dramatic Video of Most Successful ICBM Launch Yet

North Korean state television aired the first video footage of a recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch, saying it served as a “strong, practical warning” to its adversaries.



The ICBM, known as Hwasong-18, is the first to use solid propellants, which allow for faster deployment during a war, according to Reuters.

State news agency KCNA said the missile was the core weapon of North Korea’s nuclear strike capabilities. The test was carried out at a launchpad built to look like a landscaped park on a property owned by Kim Jong-Un’s family in Pyongyang, NK News reported.



Kim was said to be on hand for the launch.



The video includes dramatic drone shots taken from above, showing the ICBM launching in three stages. According to state media, the missile soared to a “lofted trajectory” for nearly 75 minutes, making it the country’s longest ICBM flight yet, reached a top altitude of 6,648 kilometers, and flew a distance of 1,000 kilometers before splashing down in the sea off the coast of Japan.



An earlier test of the Hwasong-18 in April reached an apex just shy of 3,000 kilometers, according to Voice of America.



The two successful launches suggest that the insular country is making significant progress in its ballistic missile capabilities.

Ankit Panda, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, wrote in a report that the launches were “remarkable.”



"Just how North Korea has managed to attain this stunning level of success with its solid-propellant ICBM remains a mystery, but Kim Jong Un will have few complaints," according to Panda’s report.

U.S., South Korean, and Japanese leaders who were meeting at the NATO Summit in Lithuania this week when the launch took place called it unnecessarily provocative.

"The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions and instead choose diplomatic engagement," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement.

