WATCH: New DJ Fills in for Shaq, AKA DJ Diesel, When NBA Hall-of-Famer is Late to Festival Set

The friends were in the right place at the right time

Monique Merrill
Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) performs at the 2023 Outside Lands Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 11, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Steve Jennings/WireImage

The crowd at Outside Land’s second-largest stage likely wasn’t expecting to see two “random” DJs onstage when Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal was slated to perform as DJ Diesel, but that’s exactly what they got. 

Ryan Laehy and Christian Franco, the two who ended up hopping on stage to fill time with their own DJ set until the NBA legend made it onstage, weren’t exactly expecting to be in front of thousands of people either, according to Laehy’s TikTok video.

Laehy and Franco, recent college graduates and friends, had scored VIP passes at the San Francisco music festival and were hanging out backstage on Aug. 11 when they heard a panicked buzz about Shaq being late to the set. The two heard the tour manager was looking for something to entertain the crowd — around 50,000 people — and soon said they were approached.

“Eventually, he comes up to me, and he’s like, ‘Hey bro, do you have a USB? All right, you’re playing Twin Peaks right now,’” Laehy said in an interview with College Weekly. Franco had been in the bathroom and returned to find his friend onstage in front of a massive crowd.

“I went to go toward the stage and I get on stage and I look at this kid in the booth already, just staring out at 50,000 people,” Franco said. 

The two warmed up the enthusiastic, albeit a little confused, crowd for about 15 minutes before DJ Deisel took over, SFGATE reported. Laehy and Franco tapped into their days DJing together while studying at the University of Arizona and featured a lot of EDM hits, the outlet reported. 

Their dose of fame followed them through the festival.

“At one point Ryan goes into the crowd just to enjoy himself and there were people like, ‘Oh, you’re the DJ, what are you doing here?’” Franco told the news outlet. 

The two said they hope this opportunity can serve as a “launch pad” for their music careers.

