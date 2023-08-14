WATCH: Missing Child Rescued From Storm Drain

A missing girl with special needs was rescued from a storm drain and reunited with her family in Tennessee, according to local law enforcement.

The Bartlett Police Department released a missing person alert for 11-year-old Isabella Jackson on August 13 around 9 a.m.

Within two hours, police located the missing girl in a storm drain and rescued her with assistance from the Bartlett Fire Department. The police department shared a video of the rescue on its social media.

“Everyone loves a happy ending,” the Bartlett Police Department said in its caption of the video. “Awesome job by our teams, and we are so happy the child was safe.”

In the 26-second video provided by police, a female officer can be seen comforting Jackson after climbing down into the storm drain herself. That officer is then helped out of the gutter by surrounding officers and then Jackson is carefully lifted out seconds later.

While muddy, Jackson seems to be physically unharmed. She was guided to sit down on a nearby curb by an officer and one other person, and both continue to attentively care for her as the video ends.

Many social media replies to the Bartlett Police Department’s post about Jackson’s rescue are congratulatory and appreciative. Some questioned how Jackson got into the storm drain in the first place, but most added that they were happy she was found and safe.

“Teamwork makes the dream work!” one reply from a “Top Fan” of the police department’s Facebook page said in the comments. “Great job to the officers, fire dept, dispatch, & the other agencies that were called to assist!”

“How did she get in there in the first place?!? I’m so glad they were able to find her — now fix this so it doesn’t happen again,” another reply to the department’s post reads.

Bartlett is a city in Tennessee located just northeast of Memphis.