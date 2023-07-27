WATCH: Map Shows Rapid Death of Florida’s Coral From 100-Degree Water Temperatures

A new video from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reveals the full extent of the threat faced by coral off the coast of Florida, after water temperatures there reached more than one hundred degrees.

The animated footage shows the growing threat of coral bleaching as it spread across Florida’s coastal regions, between July 12 and July 26. Over that time, more and more coral suffered from dangerous bleaching events.

The soaring water temperatures around coastal Florida are unprecedented, according to NOAA.

In the last week, scientists evacuated more than 1,500 corals from the Florida Keys, in a desperate attempt to save the colorful invertebrates from bleaching.

To make matters even worse, comparable events, in the past, tended to occur in August and not July. It is possible that as summer goes on, temperatures will increase even further.

Corals are particularly sensitive to increased water temperatures, according to NOAA. The change in water temperature stresses the creatures, and can kill the algae that live in their tissue.

The algae death is called coral bleaching because the coral’s distinctive coloring is the result of the tiny aquatic plants living inside of the ocean invertebrates.

Scientists have explained that while coral doesn’t immediately die from bleaching, its risk of mortality dramatically increases.

“A bleached coral is essentially starving to death because it has lost its main source of nutrition — the algae that live symbiotically within its tissues,” Coral Reef Watch Director, Derek Manzello explained in a question and answer session released by NOAA.

Coral bleaching has a cascading effect on ocean ecosystems and the humans who live in proximity to them, Manzello explained during the Q&A.

“Many species that rely on coral reef habitat are vital to Florida’s economy, such as various fishes, spiny lobster, and stone crabs,” he said.

“We are already losing vital habitat in the Florida Keys that so many organisms depend on for their survival.”