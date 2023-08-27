Watch: Man Proposes at Fireworks Show Using Drones That Spell Out ‘Marry Me Megan’

Love reached new heights Saturday when a man in England surprised his girlfriend with a heavenly proposal.

30-year-old Rhys Whelan popped the question to 27-year-old Megan Greenwood during a fireworks show at Newby Hall in Ripon, North Yorkshire on Saturday with the help of an army of flying drones, according to the BBC.

During the show, the drones flew in several formations to form hearts and words that could be seen thanks to their colorful lights. About three and a half minutes into the performance, the drones made hearts and spelled out the words “Marry me Megan” in the night sky while the couple’s favorite song, 6 Words by Wretch 32, played on.

Friends and family of the couple attended the event to watch Whelan propose, and to everyone’s delight Greenwood said “Yes!”

Speaking with the BBC, Greenwood said her soon-to-be husband “couldn't have done anything more perfect” and that the drone proposal “definitely beat anything that I could imagine.”

"Then he turned me around and he was on one knee," Greenwood said, "I don't know what my face looked like, but I know I definitely started shaking."

Rhys Whelan, 30, who popped the question to Megan Greenwood, 27 DroneSwarm

Whelan told the BBC that he was “absolutely terrified” right before his big moment as he had spent six months working to prepare it.

"All the planning and preparation all of a sudden came down to five minutes worth of display," Whelan is quoted saying. "I tried to time it the best I could but I think because of the nerves I was a bit premature going down on one knee."

In the end, Whelan said he was happy the drone show “had the desired effect,” as Greenwood said yes to his proposal.

The couple has been together for about six years and also told the BBC their wedding may include drones as well.

Drones spell out Megan's name and also form a heart DroneSwarm

DroneSwarm, the company behind the display, claims it is the first time in the United Kingdom that “a drone proposal has been flown as a swarm.”

Over the past few years, drone performances have become an environmentally-friendly option for municipal aerial performances, with many American cities replacing Fourth of July firework displays with their robotic, and reusable, counterparts.