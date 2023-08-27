Watch: Man Proposes at Fireworks Show Using Drones That Spell Out ‘Marry Me Megan’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Watch: Man Proposes at Fireworks Show Using Drones That Spell Out ‘Marry Me Megan’

30-year-old Rhys Whelan popped the question to 27-year-old Megan Greenwood with the help of an army of flying drones

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Drones spell out “Marry Me” in the sky at the eventDroneSwarm

Love reached new heights Saturday when a man in England surprised his girlfriend with a heavenly proposal.

30-year-old Rhys Whelan popped the question to 27-year-old Megan Greenwood during a fireworks show at Newby Hall in Ripon, North Yorkshire on Saturday with the help of an army of flying drones, according to the BBC.

During the show, the drones flew in several formations to form hearts and words that could be seen thanks to their colorful lights. About three and a half minutes into the performance, the drones made hearts and spelled out the words “Marry me Megan” in the night sky while the couple’s favorite song, 6 Words by Wretch 32, played on.

Friends and family of the couple attended the event to watch Whelan propose, and to everyone’s delight Greenwood said “Yes!”

Speaking with the BBC, Greenwood said her soon-to-be husband “couldn't have done anything more perfect” and that the drone proposal “definitely beat anything that I could imagine.”

"Then he turned me around and he was on one knee," Greenwood said, "I don't know what my face looked like, but I know I definitely started shaking."

Read More
Rhys Whelan, 30, who popped the question to Megan Greenwood, 27
Rhys Whelan, 30, who popped the question to Megan Greenwood, 27DroneSwarm

Whelan told the BBC that he was “absolutely terrified” right before his big moment as he had spent six months working to prepare it.

"All the planning and preparation all of a sudden came down to five minutes worth of display," Whelan is quoted saying. "I tried to time it the best I could but I think because of the nerves I was a bit premature going down on one knee."

In the end, Whelan said he was happy the drone show “had the desired effect,” as Greenwood said yes to his proposal.

The couple has been together for about six years and also told the BBC their wedding may include drones as well.

Drones spell out Megan's name and also form a heart
Drones spell out Megan's name and also form a heartDroneSwarm

DroneSwarm, the company behind the display, claims it is the first time in the United Kingdom that “a drone proposal has been flown as a swarm.”

Over the past few years, drone performances have become an environmentally-friendly option for municipal aerial performances, with many American cities replacing Fourth of July firework displays with their robotic, and reusable, counterparts.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.