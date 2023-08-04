Twitch Influencer Kai Cenat Charged With Inciting Riot After Wild Giveaway Exploded in Manhattan

Hyper popular Twitch influencer Kai Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly after thousands of fans flooded Union Square in Manhattan Friday for his giveaway event that ended with dozens arrested, and police officers and members of the crowd injured.

Police arrested 65 people, including 30 juveniles, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said at a Friday night news conference.

Cenat has been charged with two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, among other charges, the chief said.

It was not immediately clear if he had a permit for the gathering or had even informed police of the event that quickly went viral on social media.

The area erupted Friday afternoon as fans mobbed the area to catch a glimpse of Cenat and grab what they hoped would be a free PlayStation 5 and other goodies at a giveaway organized and touted by Cenat.

In a Twitch video, Cenat promised he would be handing out free Play Station 5s, microphones, keyboards, webcams, gaming chairs, headphones and gift cards from a truck in Union Square.

“I feel like New York really deserves it,” he said on the video.

As soon as he arrived the crowd erupted, jockeying for position, knocking down barricades and hurling garbage at each other, members of the public and squads of police who rushed to the scene to quell the mounting action.

Fans also hurled paint cans, bottles and rocks they had grabbed at a construction site in the park, and walked around with shovels, axes and other tools from the site, Maddrey said.

“Individuals were also lighting fireworks, throwing them towards the police, they were throwing them towards each other," he said at an earlier press conference.

People were "bleeding from their heads, bleeding from their faces ... people were suffering out there," Maddrey said. "There were a lot of people, it was uncontrolled."

The department issued its highest mobilization level with a call for more than 1,000 officers to respond to the escalating situation.

The chaos — and crowd — surged to multiple streets, blocking East 14th Street and Broadway directly south of Union Square.

Police officers eventually removed Cenat from the massive crowd and arrested him along with others.

Friday afternoon, Cenat posted a picture to his Instagram story showing news coverage of the crowds along with the message: “I love you guys to the fullest you guys are amazing.”

He added: "Stay safe."

Cenat could not immediately be reached for comment.