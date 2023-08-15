WATCH: Lifeguards Help Rescue 11 People Whose Boat Broke in Pieces

TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says
A group of 11 boaters were rescued by officials in Florida over the weekend after their boat split into two pieces.
Lifeguards with Volusia County Beaches sprang into action to rescue the boaters, who were around 200 yards off the coast Saturday morning.
None of the nearly dozen boaters rescued suffered any serious injuries from the mishap, just “minor scrapes and bruises,” according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.
The broken vessel was also brought ashore. Law enforcement shared aerial footage of lifeguards on paddle boards and jet skis bringing the boat’s occupants back to dry land.
