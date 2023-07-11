TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’
WATCH: Jaw-Dropping Video Captures Passenger Plane Crash Landing at Mogadishu Airport
Miraculously, there were no fatalities in the incident and initial reports said just one person had been injured
JWPlayer
A jaw dropping video captured the moment a passenger plane crash landed in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Tuesday.
At least one person was injured in the incident, according to VOA.
Video of the Halla Airlines plane showed the passenger aircraft skidding off the runway and crashing through a security fence at Aden Adde International Airport just before 12:30 p.m. local time.
Read More
- Aircraft Erupts in Flames After Crash Landing into Plane Hanger, Killing Three
- Passenger Seizes Controls for Ill Pilot To Help Land Plane in Grass at Martha’s Vineyard
- Plane Forced to Abort Landing After Passenger Refuses to Fasten Child’s Seatbelt
- Air India Passengers Stranded in Remote Russia Airport Land in US
- 2 Killed When Small Plane Crashes at Southern California Airport
The Somalia Civil Aviation Authority said in a press release that the plane had 34 people on it, including both crew and passengers, and there were no fatalities in the crash.
The press release reported “minor injures” and did not provide a cause of the crash, which is currently being investigated.
It was not immediately clear where the plane was coming from.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands from Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews