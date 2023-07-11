WATCH: Jaw-Dropping Video Captures Passenger Plane Crash Landing at Mogadishu Airport

A jaw dropping video captured the moment a passenger plane crash landed in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Tuesday.

At least one person was injured in the incident, according to VOA.

Video of the Halla Airlines plane showed the passenger aircraft skidding off the runway and crashing through a security fence at Aden Adde International Airport just before 12:30 p.m. local time.

The Somalia Civil Aviation Authority said in a press release that the plane had 34 people on it, including both crew and passengers, and there were no fatalities in the crash.

The press release reported “minor injures” and did not provide a cause of the crash, which is currently being investigated.

It was not immediately clear where the plane was coming from.