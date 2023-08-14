WATCH: Hero Cop Saves Chained Pitbull From Fire

A police officer in California displayed remarkable courage as he saved the life of a chained pitbull from a blazing fire, as captured in compelling bodycam footage.

Arvin Police Officer Adam Calderon responded to a mobile home fire on July 10, as reported by the Arvin Police Department. After arriving, the homeowners informed Calderon that their pitbull was chained in the backyard, prompting the officer to take immediate action.

WARNING: Video contains harsh language. Viewer discretion advised

Footage from Calderon's bodycam, which was shared by the police department on social media, shows the mobile home engulfed in flames.

Despite the dangerous situation, Calderon skillfully climbs a tall fence to reach the backyard, where he attempts to call and whistle for the distressed dog.

Initially wary of the officer, the dog hesitates and pulls away. Undeterred, Calderon improvises by using a nearby cement block to shield the dog from the searing heat of the fire until he can devise a plan to release it. Putting the pup's safety first, Calderon positions himself between the burning home and the scared dog.

Employing both resourcefulness and sheer strength, the officer ultimately breaks the dog's chain using found hedge trimmers. He then guides the pup to safety by breaking a section of a wooden fence, providing an additional layer of protection.

As he leads the pup to safety, Calderon reassures the frightened animal, saying, "I told you that you could trust me."

Reviewing the bodycam footage, the Arvin Police Department notes in a news release that the flames were dangerously close to Calderon, with thick smoke and intense heat surrounding him. Despite the daunting conditions, he never wavers, ultimately saving the dog's life.

In an interview with local station KBAK, Calderon recounted the harrowing experience, mentioning that his "back was on fire" during the rescue and that he momentarily considered giving up. He expressed hope that his actions would inspire others to act in the right moment, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing lives, both human and animal.

Reports indicate that Officer Calderon is set to receive PETA's Compassionate Action Award for his heroic actions.

Ashley Byrne, PETA's director of outreach communication, praised Calderon's bravery, stating, "His actions were truly heroic. And we want to reward him to recognize that and also because we hope that it will inspire more people to be heroes for animals."