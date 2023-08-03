WATCH: Heat Wave Causing Watermelons to Turn Toxic, Burst with Foam

A woman in Bowdoin, Maine, reported that she bought a watermelon that began to foam and became inedible after being left outside her fridge for several days amid a reported heatwave.

High-heat warnings were issued, and heat advisories were in place in multiple states last weekend as extreme heat stretched from Southern California to Maine’s south coast, The Washington Post reported on July 27. By August 1, the highest temperature recorded at the state’s Portland Jetport was 74 degrees with a low of 54 degrees, according to local station WGME.

Despite these conditions, the watermelon Julie Raines left on her kitchen counter, because she had no space in her fridge, ended up being a toxic explosive fruit, the station reported.

The Bangor Daily News posted a brief clip on YouTube of foam bubbling out of the tip of Raines' watermelon three days after it was left on the counter.

"It was really creepy looking," Raines said. "It was bubbling like soap."

The foam coming out of the watermelon is a sign that it is actively fermenting from the inside, a process that had likely begun long before she bought it.

Fermentation is a process that begins when a chemical is broken down by bacteria. The melon seems to have picked up bacteria while it was being grown, which combined with natural sugars and yeast has led to the fruit becoming toxic.

Most of the watermelons sold in Maine stores are grown in Florida, Arizona, California, Delaware, or Texas — states that have recently experienced above-average temperatures.

"There have been increases in hot weather in those parts of the country," said Kathy Savoie, a professor and food safety expert at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, according to WGME.

"Fruits have a natural sugar called fructose and under extended and undesirable storage conditions, it will ferment."

Savoie warned that fruit foaming or leaking liquid should never be eaten. The fermentation of fruit typically happens when it is not properly stored.

"The foaming indicates a real food safety issue," Savoie said. "People should not knowingly bring it into their home and certainly not eat it."

The fermentation process inside a fruit creates a space for toxic pathogens to develop, including botulism, E.Coli, and Salmonella, according to the Fermentation Association. The melon could explode if enough gas builds up inside. A fermenting watermelon could also explode when being sliced.

“I understand that watermelons are large and can be difficult to fit into the refrigerator,” Savoie said. “But especially once they have been pierced or sliced through the skin or rind, it’s the perfect opportunity for mold, yeast, and bacteria to get on the food.”

From massive floods in the Northeastern United States to severe winter storms in 2023, extreme weather conditions have impacted food prices at grocery stores across the country as challenges of growing certain crops emerged, USA Today reported in May.