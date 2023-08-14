Watch: Florida Deputy Reels After Fentanyl Exposure During Roadside Drug Test
Flagler County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Huzior suddenly felt very dizzy and was rushed to an emergency room by ambulance
A chilling body cam video captured the powerful effects of apparent fentanyl exposure on a Florida deputy as he was conducting a roadside drug test.
Flagler County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Huzior was on the side of a road testing a white powdery substance found in a car next to a driver who had pulled over after a reported hit-and-run last Thursday afternoon when the officer suddenly felt dizzy.
He carefully walked over to another deputy’s cruiser parked on the road, knocked on the window and told his co-worker: "I feel light-headed."
Deputy First Class Kyle Gaddie quickly radioed for help, told Huzior to sit on the ground and administered a small dose of Narcan, which was all captured on a body cam clip released by the sheriff's office.
- Drug Sniffing Dog Nearly Killed After Fentanyl Overdose
- The dangers of fentanyl misinformation: Why the myth that police are overdosing by touching the drug keeps going
- 20-Year-Old Man Arrested After Authorities Allegedly Find Almost 600 Fentanyl Pills During Traffic Stop
- ‘Keep Them Alive’: States Legalize Fentanyl Test Strips Amid Surging Opioid Deaths
- ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ is the latest twist in the opioid crisis — and shows how illegal drug dealers are adapting
- Utah Mom’s Claim Husband ‘Never’ Used Drugs ‘Abruptly Changed’ After She Was Accused of Killing Him With Fentanyl
Nacan counteracts drug effects and helps prevent overdoses.
A still woozy Huzior says: "I feel really dizzy. My heart is beating really fast."
He adds: "My left hand is going numb." That's when Gaddie gives him a second dose of Narcan.
Finally, an ambulance speeds into view and Huzior is placed on a stretcher and taken to a nearby emergency room, where he was treated and released.
The substance Huzior was testing turned out to be "presumptive positive" for fentanyl, police said.
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement later that the terrifying situation was a "perfect example of the dangers law enforcement face each and every day from poison on the streets."
He praised the well-trained deputy equipped with Narcan for "potentially saving the life of a fellow deputy."
Staly also thanked the "good Samaritans" who pulled over to aid Huzior.
The driver of the car, identified by police as 61-year-old George Clemons of Crescent City, faces charges of driving under the influence, fentanyl possession, cocaine possession, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other offenses.
Drug deaths nationwide hit a new record in 2022 with 109,680 people losing their lives, most due to fentanyl overdoses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
Fentanyl, an opioid 100 times more powerful than morphine, is involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 than any other cause of death.
It's the "single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered,” said Anne Milgram, head of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- 3,000 Pets Lost in Maui Wildfires, Humane Society EstimatesNews
- 1 in 3 US Adults Has a Tattoo, More Than Half of Women Under 50: SurveyNews
- Tyrant Who Inspired Count Dracula Likely Cried Blood: Chemical AnalysisTech
- WATCH: Police Ticket 3-Year-Old Girl for Being Too CuteNews
- Tokyo Coffee Shop Introduces Standing Nap PodsTech
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews