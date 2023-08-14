Watch: Florida Deputy Reels After Fentanyl Exposure During Roadside Drug Test

A chilling body cam video captured the powerful effects of apparent fentanyl exposure on a Florida deputy as he was conducting a roadside drug test.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Huzior was on the side of a road testing a white powdery substance found in a car next to a driver who had pulled over after a reported hit-and-run last Thursday afternoon when the officer suddenly felt dizzy.

He carefully walked over to another deputy’s cruiser parked on the road, knocked on the window and told his co-worker: "I feel light-headed."

Deputy First Class Kyle Gaddie quickly radioed for help, told Huzior to sit on the ground and administered a small dose of Narcan, which was all captured on a body cam clip released by the sheriff's office.

Nacan counteracts drug effects and helps prevent overdoses.

A still woozy Huzior says: "I feel really dizzy. My heart is beating really fast."

He adds: "My left hand is going numb." That's when Gaddie gives him a second dose of Narcan.

Finally, an ambulance speeds into view and Huzior is placed on a stretcher and taken to a nearby emergency room, where he was treated and released.

The substance Huzior was testing turned out to be "presumptive positive" for fentanyl, police said.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement later that the terrifying situation was a "perfect example of the dangers law enforcement face each and every day from poison on the streets."

He praised the well-trained deputy equipped with Narcan for "potentially saving the life of a fellow deputy."

Staly also thanked the "good Samaritans" who pulled over to aid Huzior.

The driver of the car, identified by police as 61-year-old George Clemons of Crescent City, faces charges of driving under the influence, fentanyl possession, cocaine possession, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other offenses.

Drug deaths nationwide hit a new record in 2022 with 109,680 people losing their lives, most due to fentanyl overdoses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Fentanyl, an opioid 100 times more powerful than morphine, is involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 than any other cause of death.

It's the "single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered,” said Anne Milgram, head of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.