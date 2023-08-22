WATCH: Firefighters Cut Open Fence to Save Dog From Wildfires
The dog had been separated from its owners and became stuck on the side of the fence nearest to the blaze
Thousands of people worldwide have lost their homes to raging wildfires, and hundreds of animals have suffered a similar fate.
While combating a wildfire in Tenerife, Spain, firefighters discovered a dog separated from its owners. According to USA TODAY, the wildfires in the area have forced the evacuation of approximately 12,000 people and 310 pets.
A video shared by Humankind shows Canary Island firefighters attempting to move the dog away from the flames with smoke visible in the backdrop. Two of them cut a hole in a chain-link fence, while a third firefighter lifts the large dog.
He then carries the canine through the hole and sets it down on the other side, at a safer distance from the fire.
Wildfires have led to the evacuation of at least five villages in Tenerife, consuming more than 4,450 acres of dry woodland.
- Rescue Dog Credited with Saving Family From Houseboat Fire
- Hero Dog Who Saved Family from Houseboat Fire Up for Adoption
- Hundreds of Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mills Arrive at Shelters
- Foster Dog Saves Virginia Family From ‘Really Big Inferno’ Houseboat Fire
- Nova Scotia Residents Rescue Pets, Feed Firefighters as Wildfires Burn Out of Control
- Tiger Island Fire Could Be Louisiana’s Largest Wildfire, City-Wide Evacuation Order Lifted
