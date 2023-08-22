WATCH: Firefighters Cut Open Fence to Save Dog From Wildfires

Thousands of people worldwide have lost their homes to raging wildfires, and hundreds of animals have suffered a similar fate.

While combating a wildfire in Tenerife, Spain, firefighters discovered a dog separated from its owners. According to USA TODAY, the wildfires in the area have forced the evacuation of approximately 12,000 people and 310 pets.

A video shared by Humankind shows Canary Island firefighters attempting to move the dog away from the flames with smoke visible in the backdrop. Two of them cut a hole in a chain-link fence, while a third firefighter lifts the large dog.

He then carries the canine through the hole and sets it down on the other side, at a safer distance from the fire.

Wildfires have led to the evacuation of at least five villages in Tenerife, consuming more than 4,450 acres of dry woodland.