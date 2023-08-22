WATCH: Firefighters Cut Open Fence to Save Dog From Wildfires - The Messenger
WATCH: Firefighters Cut Open Fence to Save Dog From Wildfires

The dog had been separated from its owners and became stuck on the side of the fence nearest to the blaze

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
JWPlayer

Thousands of people worldwide have lost their homes to raging wildfires, and hundreds of animals have suffered a similar fate.

While combating a wildfire in Tenerife, Spain, firefighters discovered a dog separated from its owners. According to USA TODAY, the wildfires in the area have forced the evacuation of approximately 12,000 people and 310 pets.

A video shared by Humankind shows Canary Island firefighters attempting to move the dog away from the flames with smoke visible in the backdrop. Two of them cut a hole in a chain-link fence, while a third firefighter lifts the large dog.

Two firefighters pull open a fence while a third firefighter walks through it while carrying a large dog.
Three firefighters rescued a dog that had been separated from its owners during the wildfires in Tenerife, Spain. Two firefighters cut a hole in the fence while a third carried the dog to safety.Humankind/YouTube

He then carries the canine through the hole and sets it down on the other side, at a safer distance from the fire.

Wildfires have led to the evacuation of at least five villages in Tenerife, consuming more than 4,450 acres of dry woodland.

