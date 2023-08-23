WATCH: Driver Fleeing Highway Patrol Crashes Into Inmate Transport Bus

A high-speed car chase came to a sudden halt Tuesday when the pursued driver crashed into an inmate transport bus.

The chase began after a driver in a silver convertible failed to yield to the California Highway Patrol. During the pursuit, the convertible reached speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to local station KABC.

The pursuit concluded in Pomona when the convertible collided with an inmate transport bus from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

After the collision, the car flipped on its side, becoming wedged between the bus and a median. The driver, remarkably unharmed, exited the vehicle and was quickly arrested.

There were no inmates onboard the van at the time of the crash, the station reported.