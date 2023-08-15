WATCH: Dozens of Bikers Stopped Traffic on Busy Boston Highway To Do Stunts

A hoard of motorcyclists brought traffic to a standstill on a busy Boston highway on Saturday as they did donuts and popped wheelies in the middle of the road.

An unnamed biker who spoke with NBC 10 Boston on Monday said the blockage was a "stunt scene" intended to show authorities that dirt bike enthusiasts need spaces reserved for them to ride.

"Basically they’re just saying that all of the lots that they ride are getting shut down by cops, the man, who said he did not participate in the stunt, told the local news outlet, "and they have nowhere to ride, and all the cops just think that they just want dirt bike trails, dirt trails. No one wants that. They want stunt lots, pavement.”

"Cops won’t let us ride the stunt lots so we just take it to the streets.”

Massachusetts State Police received several calls regarding approximately 40 bikers who had stopped around 3:30 p.m. on the Leverett Connector Bridge, a high-trafficked interchange linking Interstate 93, the Zakim Bridge and U.S. Route 1, among other roadways, an agency spokesman told The Messenger in an email Tuesday.

"The stopped bikes were blocking both lanes while some riders did donuts," Trooper James DeAngelis wrote. "A patrol responded but the street bikes were gone by the time the Trooper arrived on scene."

In a video obtained by WBZ, bikers can be seen burning rubber while doing donuts in the middle of the two-lane road as other traffic sits at a standstill not far from Boston's TD Garden.

Slowly, the bikers begin to ride on, leaving behind tire marks on the asphalt.

Video taken by a highway camera and released by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation shows some of the riders popping wheelies as they roll out.

MassDOT directed questions about the incident to State Police.

Hordes of dirt bikers rumbling through Boston's streets have posed a problem for police for years.

Dozens of bikers shut down a busy highway in Boston to do donuts and other stunts over the weekend. CBS News Boston

In May, Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Lanita Cullinane told WCVB, "They're out there kind of just to wreak havoc throughout the city."

According to Cullinane, many of the off-road vehicles are not registered and are often stolen. The department has tried to address the problem through both civil motor vehicle citations and criminal court complaints and has even adjusted traffic patterns so bikers aren't lured to certain areas of the city.

Cullinane told the news station the bikers often try to "engage the police in pursuits," but officers refrain from doing so.

"We're just trying to do what we can within the confines of the law to deal with the situation, but not increase the safety risks in terms of pursuit and things of that nature," she said.