WATCH: Cows Unexpectedly Tossed From Truck Force Drivers to Steer Clear to Avoid a Cow-Lision - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

WATCH: Cows Unexpectedly Tossed From Truck Force Drivers to Steer Clear to Avoid a Cow-Lision

Remarkably, both cows survived with only minor injuries, even as cars traveling at about 70 miles per hour whizzed by

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Two cows remarkably survived after falling out of a truck traveling at around 70 mph in England.Courtesy Central Motorway Police Group

Earlier this week, drivers were forced to veer abruptly across lanes to avoid hitting a cow after it unexpectedly fell out of the bottom of a large truck along a stretch of highway in England.

Dashcam footage captured another truck narrowly missing the cow as it skidded in circles across the roadway.

Two miles down the road, at least one other cow slipped out of the same truck, which was en route to an auction.

Read More


The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) announced it had temporarily closed both sides of the highway to retrieve the injured cattle.

"Last thing we want is for them to bolt into moving traffic," CMPG tweeted.

About an hour after it announced the road closure, CMPG said in another tweet that the cows had been safely recovered with the help of several nearby truck drivers, who helped corral them off the road.

Remarkably, both cows survived with only minor injuries, even as cars traveling at about 70 miles per hour whizzed by.

Highway spills and blockages are relatively common, though they rarely involve cows: nacho cheese, alligators, and beer kegs have all interrupted traffic on freeways in recent weeks and months.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.