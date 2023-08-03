WATCH: Cows Unexpectedly Tossed From Truck Force Drivers to Steer Clear to Avoid a Cow-Lision

Earlier this week, drivers were forced to veer abruptly across lanes to avoid hitting a cow after it unexpectedly fell out of the bottom of a large truck along a stretch of highway in England.
Dashcam footage captured another truck narrowly missing the cow as it skidded in circles across the roadway.
Two miles down the road, at least one other cow slipped out of the same truck, which was en route to an auction.
The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) announced it had temporarily closed both sides of the highway to retrieve the injured cattle.
"Last thing we want is for them to bolt into moving traffic," CMPG tweeted.
About an hour after it announced the road closure, CMPG said in another tweet that the cows had been safely recovered with the help of several nearby truck drivers, who helped corral them off the road.
Remarkably, both cows survived with only minor injuries, even as cars traveling at about 70 miles per hour whizzed by.
Highway spills and blockages are relatively common, though they rarely involve cows: nacho cheese, alligators, and beer kegs have all interrupted traffic on freeways in recent weeks and months.
