    WATCH: Car Goes Airborne After Driving Up Back of Tow Truck at Full Speed

    Florida driver launches off flatbed in harrowing scene caught on video

    Published |Updated
    Carlo Versano
    Police bodycam video captured the scary moment an out-of-control driver hit the flatbed of a tow truck responding to an accident, launching the car into the air before flipping and crashing onto a Georgia highway. 

    Footage provided by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office shows officers responding to the scene of a separate crash on Highway 84 when the car appears to drive directly onto the back of the tow truck at full speed, traveling about 120 feet in the air.

    The video shows a deputy rushing to help the driver, who was identified as a 21-year-old Florida woman. She was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A responding officer was hit with debris from the crash but was released in good condition. 

    Georgia has a "Move Over" law that requires drivers give space when they see emergency vehicles on the side of the road. If that's not possible, drivers are supposed to slow to a crawl as they pass.

