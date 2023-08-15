WATCH: Bear Runs Onto Football Field in the Middle of Practice

A video of a bear prancing along the football field at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School in Tennessee just before a scheduled practice session on Monday has been shared by a high school football coach.

"Just another day in the Smoky Mountains," head coach Brad Waggoner captioned the video.

"It definitely could play on the defensive line for us," Waggoner joked in an interview with Knoxville's WBIR.

Waggoner mentioned that the bear had traipsed down the home stands and headed for the visitor stands, just as players were emerging from the weight room.

Reportedly, the practice was interrupted for 10 to 15 minutes before the bear eventually found its way out of the stadium and wandered off.