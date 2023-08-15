WATCH: Bear Runs Onto Football Field in the Middle of Practice - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

WATCH: Bear Runs Onto Football Field in the Middle of Practice

'It definitely could play on the defensive line for us,' the head coach joked

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A bear wanders onto the field just as players are about to begin a practice session at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School. August 14, 2023.Brad Waggoner/Twitter

A video of a bear prancing along the football field at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School in Tennessee just before a scheduled practice session on Monday has been shared by a high school football coach.

"Just another day in the Smoky Mountains," head coach Brad Waggoner captioned the video.

"It definitely could play on the defensive line for us," Waggoner joked in an interview with Knoxville's WBIR.

Waggoner mentioned that the bear had traipsed down the home stands and headed for the visitor stands, just as players were emerging from the weight room.

Reportedly, the practice was interrupted for 10 to 15 minutes before the bear eventually found its way out of the stadium and wandered off.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.