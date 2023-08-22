WATCH: Bear Acts Like Unwanted Ex and Crashes Couple’s Wedding - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

WATCH: Bear Acts Like Unwanted Ex and Crashes Couple’s Wedding

The couple said they had the 'perfect Colorado wedding,' bear and all

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A bear crashes a wedding in Colorado, eats all the desserts.Screenshot/WFAA

An unexpected guest crashed a Colorado couple's wedding this month — a bear. 

The wedding photos and memories of high school sweethearts Cailyn McRossie-Martinez and Brandon Martinez's wedding will feature a bear attacking the dessert table.

"It's not too often you go into your dessert table and see a bear crashing it and eating all of it," Martinez told KUSA-TV in an interview.

According to The Charlotte Observer, the couple thought their wedding took a turn when they experienced heavy rain during their vows.

"So by the time it started pouring rain on us in the middle of the ceremony, we and all of our guests were soaking wet. But it was awesome. It was totally awesome," McRossie-Martinez said.

But, as the reception continued and dancing started, a bear joined in on the fun.

Read More

According to ABC News 7 Chicago, nobody was hurt, and security quickly shooed the bear away, but not before it ate most of the dessert table.

"I think next that went out were the lemon bars and the cannolis, which we were most looking forward to," McRossie-Martinez said. "Unfortunately, we did not get any."

Despite experiencing rain and an uninvited furry guest, the couple said their wedding was the "perfect Colorado wedding." 

"Life doesn't always go to plan, but it's how you get through it together,” McRossie-Martinez said.

In her wedding photo album shared on Facebook, MacRossie-Martinez included a picture of the bear with the caption: “Then a bear ate our dessert bar.”

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.