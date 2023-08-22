WATCH: Bear Acts Like Unwanted Ex and Crashes Couple’s Wedding

An unexpected guest crashed a Colorado couple's wedding this month — a bear.
The wedding photos and memories of high school sweethearts Cailyn McRossie-Martinez and Brandon Martinez's wedding will feature a bear attacking the dessert table.
"It's not too often you go into your dessert table and see a bear crashing it and eating all of it," Martinez told KUSA-TV in an interview.
According to The Charlotte Observer, the couple thought their wedding took a turn when they experienced heavy rain during their vows.
"So by the time it started pouring rain on us in the middle of the ceremony, we and all of our guests were soaking wet. But it was awesome. It was totally awesome," McRossie-Martinez said.
But, as the reception continued and dancing started, a bear joined in on the fun.
According to ABC News 7 Chicago, nobody was hurt, and security quickly shooed the bear away, but not before it ate most of the dessert table.
"I think next that went out were the lemon bars and the cannolis, which we were most looking forward to," McRossie-Martinez said. "Unfortunately, we did not get any."
Despite experiencing rain and an uninvited furry guest, the couple said their wedding was the "perfect Colorado wedding."
"Life doesn't always go to plan, but it's how you get through it together,” McRossie-Martinez said.
In her wedding photo album shared on Facebook, MacRossie-Martinez included a picture of the bear with the caption: “Then a bear ate our dessert bar.”
