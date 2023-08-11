Watch: Beachgoers Flee as UK Cliff Collapses Beachside

A relaxing walk on the beach turned into a run for survival after a cliff collapsed on a beach Tuesday evening in Dorset.
Beachgoer Daniel Knagg shared video footage with Dorset Council showing rocks sliding down the cliff and onto the sand with beachgoers at the bottom fleeing to avoid getting hit.
Once they were a safe distance away, several people can be seen turning around to stare at the cloud of dust and debris lingering on the sand.
The council posted the video to Twitter saying, “Rockfalls and landslips can happen at any time. These people had a lucky escape. The South West Coast Path above the cliff at West Bay is currently closed.”
No injuries were reported from the incident, according to LADbible. A spokesman for the Dorset Council said that the collapse had occurred in an area that had been blocked off by the West Bay Coast Guard.
“Our rangers will check the area, make sure there are signs warning people of the dangers and checking the coast path,” a statement from Dorset Council read. “The Jurassic Coast is a wonderful place to visit but it's important to use common sense and caution - stay away from the edge and base of cliffs and always pay attention to warning signs, safety messages, and the tides."
East Beach, where West Bay is located, has been closed while the debris is cleared away, as well as a stretch of walkway on top of the cliff, as reported by the BBC. The closure has been put in place until February.
A similar incident in the same area occurred in May.
