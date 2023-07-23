Watch: Man Smashes Windshield to Rescue Baby Locked in Hot Car During 100-Degree Heat Index
According to reports, the family accidentally locked their keys and the baby inside
A dramatic video showed several people at a Texas grocery store parking lot working together to help save a baby trapped inside a locked hot car.
The video was captured by an onlooker on July 17 at a HEB supermarket parking lot in Harlingen, Texas, which is on the tip of the state near the Mexico border.
It showed a man in a black t-shirt using a crowbar to repeatedly smash the front windshield of a gray car.
The woman who shot the video told local media the family accidentally locked their keys and the baby inside the car.
The high in Brownsville was 97 degrees on July 19—with a heat index that climbed over 100. Southern Texas has experienced some of the worst extreme heat this summer, with temperatures soaring over 110 degrees Fahrenheit at times.
In the video, a second man takes over and uses a hammer to smash through the windshield, creating a hole large enough to reach inside and unlock the front door.
The video then shows a person inside the car handing through the hole in the windshield to one of the men who was smashing the windshield.
It is unclear if any of the individuals present were the child’s parents.
