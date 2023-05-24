WATCH: Airport Camera Captures Green Meteor Exploding Over Australia

A video of a green meteor flashing through the Australian sky has created a stir online. Shared by Cairns Airport in Queensland, Australia on Facebook last Saturday, the video portrays the meteor, ablaze with an eerie green light, streaking towards the ground.

Astrophysicist Brad Tucker from the Australian National University confirmed to the Australian Broadcasting Commission that the observed phenomenon was indeed a meteor.

He estimated its size to be between half a meter and a meter, or approximately 1.5 to 3 feet. Based on its intense luminosity, he speculated that it was likely hurtling through the atmosphere at speeds between 62,000 to 93,000 miles per hour.

"The fact that we saw it start from this small thing then getting that big glow and then the sonic boom afterward all point to it being a meteor," explained Tucker.

Though residents reported hearing sounds associated with the meteor's descent, no injuries were reported. In light of local Queensland news coverage, enthusiasts are now on the hunt for potential meteorite fragments. The American Meteor Society noted that at least six reports of the fireball were lodged just before midnight on May 20.