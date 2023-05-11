The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Watch a Sweet Rescue Dog’s Heartwarming Response to Her First Toy Ever

    Yuki spent much of her life chained up as a guard dog, her owner said, before finding a new home where she was introduced to playtime

    Safia Samee Ali
    A rescue dog’s confused reaction to getting her first toy ever is tugging at heartstrings on social media.

    Video of the dog — who'd been chained up for eight years before finding a new home — being introduced to playtime has been viewed more than 1.5 million times on TikTok.

    The dog, named Yuki, wasn’t sure what to do with a plush parrot toy held up by her owner in the video shared on the social media platform last month.

    Yuki confusedly pats the bright blue toy parrot back a few times with its paw in the footage, before biting down and finally holding on to it. 

    The dog’s new owner, who posts under the screen name Svperdone, captioned the video "Yuki's 1st toy being a chained guard dog most of her life." 

    "She doesn't know what playing is yet but we are trying," the TikToker added.

    The owner said Yuki was a rescue dog from Romania who had been abused and abandoned on the streets before being adopted in an interview with Newsweek

    "Yuki has been with us since February/March 2023 and went from being a very anxious dog to a curious happy soul which makes us very happy," Anni said. "After touch-therapy and a much needed haircut she now has two sisters, also rescue dogs and we still try to teach her new things every day."

    "After being abused by mostly men and thus being especially scared of them," Anni added, "she even trusts my dad now who is one of her favorite cuddle partners."

