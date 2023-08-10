WATCH: 100-Year-Old Coal Power Plant Collapses in Demolition

A century-old coal power plant was imploded Thursday in a series of explosions in downtown Holland, Michigan, as part of a future redevelopment plan for the area.

The James De Young power plant suddenly shuddered and toppled over in a massive cloud of smoke and dust, which was captured on video.

The plant's 17-acre space on the Lake Macatawa waterfront had been transformed into the Holland Energy Park after the power operation was shut down in 2017 to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency, according to Energy Portal.

The decommissioned plant was demolished because of its age, and to clear the way for the new plans.

The plant's implosion cost an estimated $5.7 million.

The plant was built with two coal-fired boilers in 1939 to supply the city with electricity.

Holland resident Gary Brink was among those who headed to the waterfront to watch the implosion, recalling the time when his father worked there for 17 years.

“He used to bring me in there on Sunday afternoons when he had to go in and clean the boilers out,” Brink told WOOD-TV8. “He’d be all black from all the soot from the coal.”

Brink added: “I’ll just be thinking about my dad, how fun it was when I went there with him. Could be a little bit sad, but he’ll be watching from above.”

Meanwhile, Deborah Jedynak, another Holland resident, called the demolition a “historic moment.”

“To me, it means progress for the future, for future generations. Maybe I won’t be around to see the development to fruition, but I think it’s a good sign that we are moving forward,” Jedynak said.