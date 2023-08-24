‘Wasn’t Us,’ Zelenskyy Says, as Ukraine Celebrates Crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Jet

Ukrainiain President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied on Thursday that his government was behind the fatal crash of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s jet.



"We have nothing to do with it,” Zelenskyy told reporters as Ukraine celebrated its independence day, which happened to fall on Thursday.



“Everyone understands who is involved," he added.

"When Ukraine appealed to the countries of the world regarding planes, we did not mean this," joked Zelenskyy, who has been begging NATO countries for F-16 fighters. "But this in some way will definitely help."

Russian and Western officials have blamed Ukraine's spy service for the April bombing death of a prominent pro-Kremlin military blogger and an October 2022 car-bomb that killed the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist.

Prigozhin’s Embraer 600 jet was destroyed in a crash in Russia’s Tyver region on Wednesday, killing all 10 aboard. The mercenary tycoon was listed on the flight’s manifest, but the disfigured bodies weren’t identified.

Ukrainians reacted with glee in June when Prigozhin’s forces took over the southern city of Rostov and marched on Moscow in a short-lived mutiny against President Vladimir Putin and his defense ministry.



Wagner forces had served as the Kremlin’s shock troops in eastern Ukraine and were widely hated. But that didn’t stop Prigozhin from offering to help Kyiv’s forces against his rivals in the Russian military.



In January, Prigozhin offered to pass Russian troop locations to Ukrainian forces, according to a U.S. intelligence leak.

"Prigozhin signed his own death warrant the moment he stopped 200 kilometers from Moscow," Zelenskyy advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told the Bild newspaper.

"Putin doesn't forgive anyone for making him afraid."



The Wagner leader's apparent death "will be perceived positively in Ukraine in the sense that Prigozhin killed a lot of people,” military analyst Oleh Zhdanov told The Messenger.

“His death, well, for us, this is one more step to victory.”