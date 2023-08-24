‘Wasn’t Us,’ Zelenskyy Says, as Ukraine Celebrates Crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Jet - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

‘Wasn’t Us,’ Zelenskyy Says, as Ukraine Celebrates Crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Jet

'Everyone understands who is involved,' the Ukrainian president said

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainiain President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied on Thursday that his government was behind the fatal crash of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s jet.

"We have nothing to do with it,” Zelenskyy told reporters as Ukraine celebrated its independence day, which happened to fall on Thursday.

“Everyone understands who is involved," he added.

"When Ukraine appealed to the countries of the world regarding planes, we did not mean this," joked Zelenskyy, who has been begging NATO countries for F-16 fighters. "But this in some way will definitely help."

Russian and Western officials have blamed Ukraine's spy service for the April bombing death of a prominent pro-Kremlin military blogger and an October 2022 car-bomb that killed the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist.

Prigozhin’s Embraer 600 jet was destroyed in a crash in Russia’s Tyver region on Wednesday, killing all 10 aboard. The mercenary tycoon was listed on the flight’s manifest, but the disfigured bodies weren’t identified. 

Ukrainians reacted with glee in June when Prigozhin’s forces took over the southern city of Rostov and marched on Moscow in a short-lived mutiny against President Vladimir Putin and his defense ministry.

Wagner forces had served as the Kremlin’s shock troops in eastern Ukraine and were widely hated. But that didn’t stop Prigozhin from offering to help Kyiv’s forces against his rivals in the Russian military.

In January, Prigozhin offered to pass Russian troop locations to Ukrainian forces, according to a U.S. intelligence leak.

"Prigozhin signed his own death warrant the moment he stopped 200 kilometers from Moscow," Zelenskyy advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told the Bild newspaper.

"Putin doesn't forgive anyone for making him afraid."

The Wagner leader's apparent death "will be perceived positively in Ukraine in the sense that Prigozhin killed a lot of people,” military analyst Oleh Zhdanov told The Messenger.

Read More

“His death, well, for us, this is one more step to victory.”

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.