Washington Wildfire Update: Video Shows Waterside Home Engulfed in Flames As Gray Fire Burns Over 9,500 Acres

Dramatic video shows a building engulfed in flames amid Washington State’s Gray Fire, which as of early Saturday had claimed one life, leveled nearly 200 other structures and consumed some 9,500 acres of land.

“Absolutely devastating to watch a structure go down during the #grayfire,” wrote journalist Nathan Hyun, of local TV outlet KREM2, in posting the 15-second clip to X, formerly known as Twitter.

The footage, posted late Friday, shows a waterside building enveloped by flames and thick plumes of smoke rising into the night sky. Off to the side of the building, a number of other, smaller blazes can be seen.

Thousands of Washingtonians were under evacuation orders Friday in response to several wildfires burning across the state. One of the largest was the Gray Fire, which roared to life around noon outside of Spokane.

Wildfires raging across Washington State, including the Gray Fire, have prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people. KREM 2 News/YouTube

By Saturday morning, the blaze remained 0% contained, had spread to 9,500 acres and was being blamed for one death and the destruction of at least 185 structures, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

A state of emergency was declared for Spokane County, set to take effect at noon local time, as officials urged residents to obey evacuation orders to help facilitate the emergency response.

Firefighting efforts were hampered by “problematic weather” conditions, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately known, but Washington has recently faced triple-digit temperatures, a lack of rain and gusty winds — a recipe for wildfire, officials said.