Washington Wildfire Update: Video Shows Waterside Home Engulfed in Flames As Gray Fire Burns Over 9,500 Acres
The 'absolutely devastating' scene was captured amid a wildfire that has claimed one life and leveled nearly 200 buildings
Dramatic video shows a building engulfed in flames amid Washington State’s Gray Fire, which as of early Saturday had claimed one life, leveled nearly 200 other structures and consumed some 9,500 acres of land.
“Absolutely devastating to watch a structure go down during the #grayfire,” wrote journalist Nathan Hyun, of local TV outlet KREM2, in posting the 15-second clip to X, formerly known as Twitter.
The footage, posted late Friday, shows a waterside building enveloped by flames and thick plumes of smoke rising into the night sky. Off to the side of the building, a number of other, smaller blazes can be seen.
Thousands of Washingtonians were under evacuation orders Friday in response to several wildfires burning across the state. One of the largest was the Gray Fire, which roared to life around noon outside of Spokane.
By Saturday morning, the blaze remained 0% contained, had spread to 9,500 acres and was being blamed for one death and the destruction of at least 185 structures, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
- Video Shows Washington Wildfire Inching Toward Major Highway, Forcing Closure, as Gray Fire Rages
- Oregon’s Bedrock Fire Prompts ‘Get Out Now’ Evacuation Orders After Flames Burn 20,000 Acres
- Oregon Wildfires Burn Thousands of Acres as Evacuations Ordered
- Historic 200-Year-Old Hawaii Church Engulfed by Raging Wildfires in Lahaina
- Oregon Wildfire Update: Flat Fire Burns Over 20,000 Acres in National Forest As State Battles Growing Blazes
- Hawaii Wildfires Burn Homes, Prompt Evacuations While Strong Winds Hamper Fire Crews
A state of emergency was declared for Spokane County, set to take effect at noon local time, as officials urged residents to obey evacuation orders to help facilitate the emergency response.
Firefighting efforts were hampered by “problematic weather” conditions, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately known, but Washington has recently faced triple-digit temperatures, a lack of rain and gusty winds — a recipe for wildfire, officials said.
