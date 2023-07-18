Family’s Home Destroyed by Suspected Pre-Teens Who Were Told Not to Play With Their Child
The vandals stole a loaded gun from a safe inside of the home
Police suspect a group of children ages nine, 11 and 12 are behind thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Auburn, Washington.
Sahrye Barnes told KING that the damage occurred to the home while she and her fiancé were out of town earlier this month. Her landlord called her while she was away to say that he had received an anonymous call about their home being occupied, prompting Barnes to send her father to the house, where he found it destroyed.
The walls of the home were spray-painted and sentimental items were destroyed, Barnes told the news station. Dishes and appliances were broken and $800 worth of baby formula was ruined by the alleged culprits.
“Just finding this going through everything that was really hard because these things you can't replace,” Barnes told the station, referencing her 9-month-old daughter’s keepsake book and ultrasound photo that had been ruined.
Her son’s Xbox was among one of the items stolen, in addition to the family’s gun which she said was loaded and locked in a safe with the key hidden.
Authorities investigating the case have been unable to interview the suspects because a lawyer is required to be present. Child Protective Services have been called into the case, KIRO reported.
Barnes told the news station that the children were allegedly retaliating against her family because she wanted her 7-year-old son to stop playing with them.
“I want all of them to be charged and learn the consequences of when you literally ruin someone's life like this for no reason, for no reason at all,” Barnes said.
A GoFundMe page was created for the family with the goal of raising $20,000 for the family.
