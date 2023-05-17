Republican Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana and Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., engaged in a contentious exchange on Tuesday morning during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

According to NBC affiliate WRC-TV, the hearing was meant to focus on crime in the capital but delved into various issues, including statehood for the district.

The exchange, shared on social media by CSPAN, began with Higgins questioning Bowser about her earlier testimony regarding the days leading up to January 6, 2021, attack on the capital.

Bowser said she stood by her previous statements and confirmed that she did not wish to amend her testimony.

Higgins then asked Bowser to confirm she was D.C.'s mayor before stating that the district houses the executive, legislative and judicial branches, the president, vice president, congressional offices and the Supreme Court.

He asked if any other municipality in the United States had comparable access to the federal government.

“Actually, they all have more access because they have voting members of Congress and two senators,” Bowser replied as many in the room applauded.

Higgins, urging Bowser to focus on his question, seemingly shifted the focus of the discussion towards the issue of statehood for Washington, D.C., and the intentions of the nation's founders regarding the role of the capital.

“You and I are you familiar with the conversations, debates, and discussions that our founders engaged in regarding what significant role the nation’s capital would play once developed and populated and their personal access to the seat of government?” Higgins said.

“Is there any other city in the country where you can just bump into potentially hundreds of congressmen and a hundred senators at any given restaurant or grocery store?" he later asked. "Is there any other municipality in that country that offers that level of personal access to the seat of government of these United States?"

Bowser replied that she had "never been to an event where I happened to bump into 100 senators," which garnered applause from the audience.

The mayor referenced a bill proposed by a congresswoman from D.C. that aimed to grant the district statehood before Higgins ended the discussion reiterating his opposition to the topic.