Washington Gov. Inslee Calls for Action on Climate: ‘The Earth Is Screaming at Us’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Washington Gov. Inslee Calls for Action on Climate: ‘The Earth Is Screaming at Us’

'The climate change bomb has gone off'

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Sunday said there’s an urgent need to take more action on climate change, as heat records fall across the planet this summer.

“What the scientific community is telling us now is that the Earth is screaming at us," Inslee said in an interview with ABC’s “This Week.”

“The fuse has been burning for decades, and now the climate change bomb has gone off. The scientists are telling us that this is the new age,” Inslee added. “This is the age of consequences."

Read More

Action, Inslee said, can include voting “against climate deniers” like former President Donald Trump. 

“You just got to make sure they’re not in office where they can do damage,” he said. “Let them go off and play golf. We’ll solve this problem. It’s a solvable problem if we work together.”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee giving a press briefing in March 2020Elaine Thompson - Pool/Getty Images

His remarks come as the Northern hemisphere experiences record heat caused by a confluence of factors.

Last week, officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said 2023 is likely to be the hottest year ever recorded since the Industrial Revolution. And there’s not likely to be much relief in the coming weeks. 

Large swaths of Europe have for weeks been caught in a period of intense heat, with temperatures soaring into the triple digits and remaining there. The heat so far has had detrimental effects, including the brief closure of the iconic Greek landmark the Acropolis after a tourist passed out from the heat and had to be carried out. The Greek island of Rhodes has had a wildfire burning for days, leaving to evacuation orders for hundreds of tourists over the weekend. In Naples, Italy, hospitals are at capacity levels not seen since the early days of the pandemic -- this time due to heat exhaustion.

The heatwave, named "Cerberus," is being tracked by the European Space Agency, which warned of "potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe" in the coming days.

As The Messenger previously reported, the last eight years on Earth were among the hottest ever measured.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.