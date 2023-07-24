Washington Gov. Inslee Calls for Action on Climate: ‘The Earth Is Screaming at Us’
'The climate change bomb has gone off'
Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Sunday said there’s an urgent need to take more action on climate change, as heat records fall across the planet this summer.
“What the scientific community is telling us now is that the Earth is screaming at us," Inslee said in an interview with ABC’s “This Week.”
“The fuse has been burning for decades, and now the climate change bomb has gone off. The scientists are telling us that this is the new age,” Inslee added. “This is the age of consequences."
Action, Inslee said, can include voting “against climate deniers” like former President Donald Trump.
“You just got to make sure they’re not in office where they can do damage,” he said. “Let them go off and play golf. We’ll solve this problem. It’s a solvable problem if we work together.”
His remarks come as the Northern hemisphere experiences record heat caused by a confluence of factors.
Last week, officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said 2023 is likely to be the hottest year ever recorded since the Industrial Revolution. And there’s not likely to be much relief in the coming weeks.
Large swaths of Europe have for weeks been caught in a period of intense heat, with temperatures soaring into the triple digits and remaining there. The heat so far has had detrimental effects, including the brief closure of the iconic Greek landmark the Acropolis after a tourist passed out from the heat and had to be carried out. The Greek island of Rhodes has had a wildfire burning for days, leaving to evacuation orders for hundreds of tourists over the weekend. In Naples, Italy, hospitals are at capacity levels not seen since the early days of the pandemic -- this time due to heat exhaustion.
The heatwave, named "Cerberus," is being tracked by the European Space Agency, which warned of "potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe" in the coming days.
As The Messenger previously reported, the last eight years on Earth were among the hottest ever measured.
