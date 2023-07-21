Deadly Home Explosion in Washington State Under Investigation

An explosion in a neighborhood in northwestern Washington Tuesday killed one man and damaged multiple nearby homes, according to local media reports.

Nearly 100 911 calls were made concerning the explosion in Sequim, Washington, according to NBC News’ Seattle affiliate, King 5. Investigators have yet to confirm the cause of the explosion, but said it was accidental and no foul play is suspected.

A home in Sequim, Washington, exploded Tuesday, killing one and damaging several nearby homes. Getty Images

A neighbor of the man whose house exploded described the force of the explosion as “like getting hit by a freight train,” according to King 5 News.

The house was also engulfed in flames in less than a minute and was completely destroyed.

The man who died in the explosion has yet to be identified.