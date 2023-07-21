TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
Deadly Home Explosion in Washington State Under Investigation
Investigators believe the explosion was accidental, with no foul play suspected
An explosion in a neighborhood in northwestern Washington Tuesday killed one man and damaged multiple nearby homes, according to local media reports.
Nearly 100 911 calls were made concerning the explosion in Sequim, Washington, according to NBC News’ Seattle affiliate, King 5. Investigators have yet to confirm the cause of the explosion, but said it was accidental and no foul play is suspected.
A neighbor of the man whose house exploded described the force of the explosion as “like getting hit by a freight train,” according to King 5 News.
The house was also engulfed in flames in less than a minute and was completely destroyed.
The man who died in the explosion has yet to be identified.
