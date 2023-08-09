Washington DC Councilmember Calls on National Guard to Help Deal with Surge in Violence

A fed-up Washington, D.C., official wants the National Guard deployed to fight crime in the nation's capital.
"There's a spirit of anarchy and lawlessness rampant throughout our community," Councilmember Trayon White Sr. said during a news conference Tuesday.
"And if you haven't seen it, you've simply been in the house with your TV off and your ears locked."
Speaking at the scene where three people were fatally shot Saturday, White said semiautomatic AK-47 and AR-15 rifles were "prevalent in our community."
"We are constantly hearing sounds of rapid gunfire and not just at nighttime anymore," he said.
"Early in the morning, during the day and all day long."
White, a Democrat, also said that he'd also visited multiple crime scenes littered with more than 100 cartridge cases each
"So, I have spoken with the D.C. National Guard," he said.
"We have a long way to get there. We just know that police alone is not getting it done."
A spokesperson for the D.C. National Guard confirmed that White's office had reached out and was given instructions on how to make a formal request for assistance.
"If such a request is submitted, and pending [Department of Defense] approval, DCNG stands ready to provide support to the citizens of the District as directed by the secretary of defense," the spokesperson added.
A Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment.
In response to White's comments, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah said the city "regularly requests the support of the D.C. National Guard where our needs are within their mission" and would continue to do so "as appropriate."
But Appiah said the city was mainly focused on "attracting and retaining" additional police officers "and ensuring they have the resources and policy environment to do their jobs."
Washington recorded 182 homicides this year through Wednesday, including 16 this month and nine over the weekend, according to Axios.
If the pace keeps up, the city will experience its deadliest year in two decades, Axios said.
