Warren Hoge, NYT Correspondent Who Covered Wars and Princess Diana’s Death, Dies at 82

Warren Hoge, a former correspondent for The New York Times, passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday in New York. Having spent over 32 years at the publication, Hoge was renowned for his coverage of numerous international crises, including the death of Princess Diana in 1997.
His wife, Olivia Hoge, told The Times that the esteemed journalist succumbed to pancreatic cancer, with which he was diagnosed last year.
Described as a “versatile reporter and a vivid writer,” Hoge steadily climbed the ranks in the newsroom. By the end of his journalism career, he had reported from more than 80 countries.
Hoge began his journalism career as a reporter for the now-defunct Washington Star, working from 1964 to 1966.
He was especially well-known for his extensive coverage of conflicts, having written thousands of articles on political upheaval and guerrilla warfare.
In 2008, after departing from The Times, Hoge joined the International Peace Institute. This New York-based lobbying and research organization, which has close ties to the United Nations, welcomed him as their vice president for external affairs. By 2012, he transitioned to the role of the institute’s senior adviser.
He leaves behind his wife and three children.
