Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Boasts ‘Republicans Are Back on The Air’ on CNN

The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company to CNN, bragged about the channel's ability to get Republicans on camera thanks to moving away from its previous "left-leaning" identity.
"Republicans are back on the air. Republicans weren’t on the air," David Zaslav said while speaking at the MoffettNathanson conference on Thursday, according to the Daily Beast.
Zaslav said that he and CNN CEO Chris Licht have told Republicans that appearing on the channel would help them get more votes than appearing on Fox News since those viewers are already voting for them.
Licht was named CEO of CNN a year ago and Zaslav said that the channel is moving away from "left-leaning" journalism. The Warner Bros. Discovery CEO belives that this shift will allow CNN to become a place "where people come for the best version of the truth and for journalism."
"We have the best journalists in the world. We need to show both sides of every issue," Zaslav said, according to Variety.
Zaslav said that "advertisers are interested" in CNN thanks to this new approach, as they "don’t want to be part of an advocacy network."
Ratings at CNN have remained low but Zaslav expressed confidence that with time, the numbers would turn around.
