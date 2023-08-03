‘War Zone’: Sweden’s Eritrean Festival Descends into ‘Total Chaos’ As Protesters Set Blazes

A pro-Eritrean-government cultural festival in Sweden descended into chaos Thursday when the event was met by 1,000 counterprotesters, who set display booths ablaze and ripped apart outdoor shelters.

Seven people were hospitalized as a result of the violence.

A reporter for the Swedish newspaper Expressen described the scene in northern Stockholm as a war zone, as the festival descended into "total chaos" when protestors broke through the barricades.

Of the people hurt, four are considered to have serious injuries, the newspaper reported. About 100 people were detained by police.

People stand on the grounds of the Eritrean cultural festival "Eritrea Scandinavia" at Järvafältet in northern Stockholm on Thursday. MAGNUS LEJHALL/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

According to the Associated Press, the festival has been held annually since the 1990s at at the Järvafältet nature reserve. Tens of thousands of people with Eritrean roots call Sweden home, the news service reported.

Thursday was the first of what was scheduled to be a three-day event for this year's festivities, which focus on the African nation's cultural heritage.

People sit on the ground next to policemen after clashes at the Eritrean cultural festival "Eritrea Scandinavia" at Järvafältet in northern Stockholm. ALI LORESTANI/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

But critics have slammed the festival as a means for raking in cash and promoting the Eritrean government, which human rights groups widely consider to be among the world's most repressive regimes, according to the AP.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki has been in power since the nation won independence from Ehtiopia some 30 years ago, without having ever held an election, the AP reported. Millions have fled Eritrea in the years since.

According to Expressen, events staged by loyalist Eritreans have led to unrest before, including last year when party turned into a riot and 100 people were taken into police custody.