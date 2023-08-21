Wanted Mom of 15 Who Boiled Puppies as Child Punishment Found Hiding in Trailer’s False Wall

A Colorado woman with an outstanding felony warrant in New Mexico was arrested Thursday after police found her hiding in a false wall inside her trailer home, according to a local news report.

Sheriff’s deputies in Herfano County, near Colorado’s border with New Mexico, responded Thursday to reports of a man who collapsed and had difficulty breathing, according to a report by the Colorado Springs-based radio station KRDO. The man, later identified as 62-year-old Timothy Crouch, was lying in front of the trailer and was declared dead.

One of Crouch’s children, who did not live in the same trailer, urged the deputies to return and claimed that some of their siblings still lived in the trailer and had been abused by Crouch and his wife, Martha Crouch, who had an outstanding felony warrant for violating her probation in December 2021.

Martha Crouch had pleaded guilty to felony child and animal abuse that dated back to 2019, when the couple was arrested. Crouch allegedly beat and tortured at least some of her 15 children and, according to court documents, boiled a litter of puppies alive and forced the children to watch.

Martha Crouch had pleaded guilty to felony child and animal abuse that dated back to 2019. kali9/Getty Images

Another Crouch child told detectives that she had allegedly been beaten until she miscarried a pregnancy, while others alleged they had been shot with BBs, stabbed and, in one instance, kept on a “fat chain” while the family lived in Alaska because Martha Crouch thought the girl was overweight. Crouch also allegedly shot one of her children’s dogs as a punishment.

One of Martha Crouch’s children told Herfano County deputies that they had been told she died several years ago, but the deputies ultimately found her, as well as her 14-year-old daughter who had ostensibly been missing for roughly three years, inside a false wall in the trailer’s kitchen.

The deputies arrested Crouch for the 2021 warrant. She also faces new charges for alleged misdemeanor child abuse and obstructing the deputies’ search of the trailer, accordion to KRDO. It is unknown whether she will be extradited to New Mexico or be prosecuted in Colorado.