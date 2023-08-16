Wanted Man Arrested After Applying to Become a Police Officer - The Messenger
Wanted Man Arrested After Applying to Become a Police Officer

Police still waited for the man to complete his fitness test for the job before arresting him

Brinley Hineman
Justin C. Carter was arrested after applying for a police job while there was a warrant out for his arrest.Monticello Police Department

A man who applied to become an Arkansas police officer was arrested after authorities discovered he was wanted by police in Georgia. 

Authorities said Justin C. Carter, 24, applied for a police officer position with the Monticello Police Department in Arkansas, WSB-TV reported. When he visited the department to verify details for his physical fitness test, something was amiss. 

Officers found inconsistencies in Carter’s physical appearance from his background check. This led officers to discover that Carter was wanted on a nationwide warrant in Savannah for a probation violation, WSB-TV reported. 

Police met with Carter to complete his physical fitness test and arrested him after, the news outlet reported. 

